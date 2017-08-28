Major Road Closures in the Area:
Austin County:
– State Highway 36 between Bellville and Sealy
– US 90 between Sealy and Wallis
Grimes County:
– FM 1774 closed at Caney Creek (Buff Lake bottom)
– FM 1227 closed from CR 421 to Wallace Pack Unit
– FM 244 closed at Gibbons Creek
– FM 3090 at Rock Creek
– SH 30 at Gibbons Creek
– FM 1486 at Garretts Creek
– FM 2620 at CR 146
– FM 2819 at Garretts Creek
– FM 362 at Bearson Creek
Burleson County:
– FM 1362 South is closed
– FM 50 is closed in Clay
– FM 50 at Buffalo Creek
– FM 1361 closed at Davidson Creek
Milam county:
– FM 908 south of US 77 at Brushy Creek
– FM 487 at San Gabriel River
– FM 486 south of Thorndale at Brushy Creek
Brazos County:
– State Highway 30 between College Station and Roans Prairie
– State Highway 21 has water over the roadway in the westbound lanes between Bryan and Caldwell
– FM 974 is closed at Ferrell Creek
– FM 1179 at Grassbur
– FM 30 between SH 6 and Veterans Park
Washington County:
– FM 50 between Brenham and College Station (near Clay)
– FM 109 between Welcome and Industry
FM 389 at Mill Creek
– One eastbound lane of US Highway 290 in Brenham is closed near the FM 389 exit
– FM 1371 near the County Line
– FM 332 at Mill Creek and Mill Creek relief structure, closed from Salem Rd to Adamek RD
– FM 1155 in between FM 2447 and FM 2193 near New Year’s Creek
– FM 2447 at New Year’s Creek to Red Gully
– FM 2935 at New Year’s Creek
– FM 2780 near Christian Cemetery Rd.
Fayette County:
– Highway 71 between LaGrange and Smithville eastbound lane closed
– Business 71 East in LaGrange
– State Highway 237 has water over the roadway between Warrenton and LaGrange
Waller County:
– FM 1488 between Fields Store and Magnolia
Walker County:
– SH 30, water over the road west of San Jacinto Tributary and McGary Creek
– FM 3179 closed due to high water
– FM 2989 closed at Bedias Creek
– FM 2929 closed at Mays Creek
– FM 2296 closed at Shepherd Creek
– FM 1375 East at Winters Bayou
– FM 1791 from FM 3179 at SH 30
– FM 1374 at Subblefield Creek Rd.
– FM 247 at Hadley Creek and Nelson Creek
– FM 3478 approaching Trinity River
Madison County:
– FM 1372 at Kickapoo Creek
– FM 247 at Bedias Creek
– SH 75 at Bedias Creek