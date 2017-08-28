Major Road Closures in the Area:

Austin County:

– State Highway 36 between Bellville and Sealy

– US 90 between Sealy and Wallis

Grimes County:

– FM 1774 closed at Caney Creek (Buff Lake bottom)

– FM 1227 closed from CR 421 to Wallace Pack Unit

– FM 244 closed at Gibbons Creek

– FM 3090 at Rock Creek

– SH 30 at Gibbons Creek

– FM 1486 at Garretts Creek

– FM 2620 at CR 146

– FM 2819 at Garretts Creek

– FM 362 at Bearson Creek

Burleson County:

– FM 1362 South is closed

– FM 50 is closed in Clay

– FM 50 at Buffalo Creek

– FM 1361 closed at Davidson Creek

Milam county:

– FM 908 south of US 77 at Brushy Creek

– FM 487 at San Gabriel River

– FM 486 south of Thorndale at Brushy Creek

Brazos County:

– State Highway 30 between College Station and Roans Prairie

– State Highway 21 has water over the roadway in the westbound lanes between Bryan and Caldwell

– FM 974 is closed at Ferrell Creek

– FM 1179 at Grassbur

– FM 30 between SH 6 and Veterans Park

Washington County:

– FM 50 between Brenham and College Station (near Clay)

– FM 109 between Welcome and Industry

FM 389 at Mill Creek

– One eastbound lane of US Highway 290 in Brenham is closed near the FM 389 exit

– FM 1371 near the County Line

– FM 332 at Mill Creek and Mill Creek relief structure, closed from Salem Rd to Adamek RD

– FM 1155 in between FM 2447 and FM 2193 near New Year’s Creek

– FM 2447 at New Year’s Creek to Red Gully

– FM 2935 at New Year’s Creek

– FM 2780 near Christian Cemetery Rd.

Fayette County:

– Highway 71 between LaGrange and Smithville eastbound lane closed

– Business 71 East in LaGrange

– State Highway 237 has water over the roadway between Warrenton and LaGrange

Waller County:

– FM 1488 between Fields Store and Magnolia

Walker County:

– SH 30, water over the road west of San Jacinto Tributary and McGary Creek

– FM 3179 closed due to high water

– FM 2989 closed at Bedias Creek

– FM 2929 closed at Mays Creek

– FM 2296 closed at Shepherd Creek

– FM 1375 East at Winters Bayou

– FM 1791 from FM 3179 at SH 30

– FM 1374 at Subblefield Creek Rd.

– FM 247 at Hadley Creek and Nelson Creek

– FM 3478 approaching Trinity River

Madison County:

– FM 1372 at Kickapoo Creek

– FM 247 at Bedias Creek