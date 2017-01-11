Office of the Week-The Washington County Sheriffs Office

The staff at The Washington County Sheriffs Office were awarded as this week’s Office of the Week! They were nominated by Sgt. Chris Peschels Mother and one of his sisters because of The great job they do keeping our community safe! They received free donuts from Max Donuts in Brenham! If you would like to nominate your office for Office of the Week or feel that an office you work with deserves the title, send us an email to KTEX.com

(Pictured from left to right. Chief Deputy Jay Petrash, Administrative Assistant Becky Ballard, Deputy Daniel Gaskamp, “Blake”, and Sheriff Otto Hanak)