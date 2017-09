D&S Community Services in Brenham was awarded as this week’s Office of the Week! They were nominated by Janet Crane because they are such an awesome, cohesive team of professionals who serve people with Intellectual Disabilities! They received free breakfast from Max Donuts in Brenham. If you would like to nominate your office for Office of the Week or feel that an office you work with deserves the title, send us an email to KTEX.com