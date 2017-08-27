LEE COUNTY – Road Closures and Weather Information

Lee County Update
(11 a.m. Sun.)
Lee County has opened an emergency evacuation center at the Lee County Youth Center at 1010 E. Industry St. in Giddings.
Giddings ISD will not have classes on Monday.
Partial List of Road Closures in Lee County: (full list at ATXfloods.com)
County Road 226 at Cummins Creek
CR 233 at Cummins Creek
CR 117 at the tributary to Nails Creek, and at Big Branch
CR 116 at Persimmons Branch
CR 114 at West Yegua Creek
CR 205 at Rabbs Creek
CR 329 at Middle Yegua Creek
CR 108 at West Yegua Creek
CR 314A at Cross Creek
CR 311 at Blue Branch
CR 326 at West Yegua Creek
Roadways in Lee County with water across them, but not closed:
FM 2336
FM 1624
FM 141
FM 1291