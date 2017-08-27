LEE COUNTY – Road Closures and Weather Information

Lee County Update

(11 a.m. Sun.)

Lee County has opened an emergency evacuation center at the Lee County Youth Center at 1010 E. Industry St. in Giddings.

Giddings ISD will not have classes on Monday.

Partial List of Road Closures in Lee County: (full list at ATXfloods.com)

County Road 226 at Cummins Creek

CR 233 at Cummins Creek

CR 117 at the tributary to Nails Creek, and at Big Branch

CR 116 at Persimmons Branch

CR 114 at West Yegua Creek

CR 205 at Rabbs Creek

CR 329 at Middle Yegua Creek

CR 108 at West Yegua Creek

CR 314A at Cross Creek

CR 311 at Blue Branch

CR 326 at West Yegua Creek

Roadways in Lee County with water across them, but not closed:

FM 2336

FM 1624

FM 141

FM 1291