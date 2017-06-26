4th of July in the Brazos Valley

See what might be happening in your area for 4th of July!
Elizabeth Lutheran Church Annual July 3rd Celebration
Come join this community-wide July 3rd Celebration & Fireworks Display at Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell! Bring your appetite and lawn chairs as you enjoy live music, food, bingo, volcano mountain, obstacle course, castle silde combo, super slide, games, silent auction and the fireworks!
Fireworks on the Brazos
Tuesday, July 4 @ 10:00 am – 10:00 pm23400 Park Road 12,Washington, TX 77880
Celebrate our nation’s independence where Texas declared her independence! Sponsored by H-E-B, the annual 4th of July celebration at Washington on the Brazos includes a fun-filled day of family activities. Visit the site’s three main attractions: Independence Hall, Barrington Living History Farm and the Star of the Republic Museum! Highlights of the celebration are the free music concert from 7 to 9 p.m. in the park’s amphitheater, followed by a fireworks extravaganza with patriotic music at approximately 9:30 p.m.
Annual 4th of July Parade & Celebration in Chappell Hill
Featuring the World Famous Marching Kazoo Band, decorated floats, unique vehicles, and the roar of the parade starting cannon. Parade begins at 10am. and continues until 11am. The July 4th event continues with family entertainment. There are plenty of activities following the parade; with the Cool Rods Car Show, live music, Choo-Choo train rides, face painting, wine tasting, food and beverage vendors. Plus, the CHHS Summer Cowboy Event, Cowboy Rocking T Chuck wagon, Cowboy Bob, pony rides, petting zoo, oxen demonstrations at the Museum
Burton 4th of July BBQ
Fun for ALL! Food and refreshments available for purchase all day. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 242 and Auxilliary. 11-1 enjoy BBQ pork & beef, at noon there will be an auction, from 1-5 there will be bingo, and at 5 there will be cake walks and raffle drawings. Meal tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids (6-12), FREE for kids under 6.
4th of July Celebration – Independence
2pm-11pm in Downtown Independence
Trail ride at 2pm. Parade at 5pm with street dance immediately following.
Fireworks Extravaganza at 9:30pm.
167th Annual Round Top July 4th Parade
The cannon will ring in the start of the parade at 10:30 am. Afterwards, head to the Rifle Hall for BBQ and music. Look for the KTEX Country Cruiser in the parade!
Deanville Sons of Hermann 4th of July Celebration
Free dance, bingo, children’s games. sweet shop/country store, silent auction. BBQ sandwiches, potato salad and beans available
Celebration at Fireman’s Park in Giddings 8am-10pm
brought to you by the Giddings VFW! BBQ by the pound, plates lunches, live music by Central Texas Sounds, and Texas Unlimited Band. Huge fireworks display to follow!
Free outdoor family fun! The July 4th Celebration is a cooperative event, providing all day activities for the entire community. Children’s activities and displays, discounted museum admission, and a patriotic symphony performance by the BVSO topped off with a fireworks display. Celebrate our nation’s birthday in style with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Perfect for family and friends spending the holiday together!
Concert is weather permitting. Visit Bush Library website closer to event date for maps, parking and shuttle bus info.