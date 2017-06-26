4th of July in the Brazos Valley

See what might be happening in your area for 4th of July!

Elizabeth Lutheran Church Annual July 3rd Celebration

Come join this community-wide July 3rd Celebration & Fireworks Display at Elizabeth Lutheran Church in Caldwell! Bring your appetite and lawn chairs as you enjoy live music, food, bingo, volcano mountain, obstacle course, castle silde combo, super slide, games, silent auction and the fireworks! Fireworks on the Brazos Annual 4th of July Parade & Celebration in Chappell Hill Featuring the World Famous Marching Kazoo Band, decorated floats, unique vehicles, and the roar of the parade starting cannon. Parade begins at 10am. and continues until 11am. The July 4th event continues with family entertainment. There are plenty of activities following the parade; with the Cool Rods Car Show, live music, Choo-Choo train rides, face painting, wine tasting, food and beverage vendors. Plus, the CHHS Summer Cowboy Event, Cowboy Rocking T Chuck wagon, Cowboy Bob, pony rides, petting zoo, oxen demonstrations at the Museum

Burton 4th of July BBQ

Fun for ALL! Food and refreshments available for purchase all day. Sponsored by the American Legion Post 242 and Auxilliary. 11-1 enjoy BBQ pork & beef, at noon there will be an auction, from 1-5 there will be bingo, and at 5 there will be cake walks and raffle drawings. Meal tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for kids (6-12), FREE for kids under 6.

4th of July Celebration – Independence

2pm-11pm in Downtown Independence

Trail ride at 2pm. Parade at 5pm with street dance immediately following.

Fireworks Extravaganza at 9:30pm.

167th Annual Round Top July 4th Parade The cannon will ring in the start of the parade at 10:30 am. Afterwards, head to the Rifle Hall for BBQ and music. Look for the KTEX Country Cruiser in the parade! Deanville Sons of Hermann 4th of July Celebration BBQ ready at 7am

Free dance, bingo, children’s games. sweet shop/country store, silent auction. BBQ sandwiches, potato salad and beans available Celebration at Fireman’s Park in Giddings 8am-10pm brought to you by the Giddings VFW! BBQ by the pound, plates lunches, live music by Central Texas Sounds, and Texas Unlimited Band. Huge fireworks display to follow!

George Bush Presidential Library And Museum in College Station

JUL 4

Free outdoor family fun! The July 4th Celebration is a cooperative event, providing all day activities for the entire community. Children’s activities and displays, discounted museum admission, and a patriotic symphony performance by the BVSO topped off with a fireworks display. Celebrate our nation’s birthday in style with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra. Perfect for family and friends spending the holiday together!

Concert is weather permitting. Visit Bush Library website closer to event date for maps, parking and shuttle bus info.