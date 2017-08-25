Hurricane Harvey Bad Weather Changes

Here is a list of changes, cancellations, and reschedules due to the bad weather from Hurricane Harvey:

Friday, August 25th.

Wallis ISD – Closed

Conroe ISD – Closed

Prairie View A&M will close at noon on Friday

Meet the Cubs in Brenham this evening has been cancelled. All Brenham Cub Scrimmages have been cancelled due to impending inclement weather

The “Celebrate Recovery” Program at Champion Fellowship Church has been cancelled for tonight.

The Washington County Wildlife Society Fundraiser dinner has been POSTPONED until October. They will release details in the future

Blinn College in Schulenburg and Sealy have closed operations today. A decision regarding district-wide operations will be announced at 4 p.m Sunday, Aug. 27th

The Brown Family of the Washington County Community has POSTPONED their Family reunion for this weekend.

Bush Library Museum Movie, Aug. 25 – CANCELED

Saturday, August 26th:

Blinn College in Brenham has cancelled all activities for the weekend, therefore the Appreciation Concert for Pastor Alvin Larke and First Lady Pat Larke is cancelled this Saturday. Hold on to your tickets as it is being rescheduled and your tickets will be honored. More information will be coming soon.

SAT testing for Blinn-Brenham and Blinn-Bryan campuses have been cancelled

SAT Administration at Anderson-Shiro H.S., Aug. 26 – POSTPONED UNTIL SEPT. 16

BBAC will have INDOOR POOLS only open over the weekend – Saturday, Aug. 26 Indoor Pools will be open 10am – 5pm

CSPD Back to School Bash, Aug. 26 – CANCELLED

City of Brenham Closures:

• Pet Adoption

• Citizens Collection Station

• Brenham Recycling Center

• Fireman’s Park Antique Carousel (closed all weekend)

• Walk with a Doc Event rescheduled for September 30th

Sunday, August 27th:

Snook VFD 45th Annual BBQ Fundraiser, Aug. 27 – POSTPONED, UNTIL SEP. 17TH

BBAC will have INDOOR POOLS only open over the weekend – Sunday, Aug. 27 Indoor Pools will be open 1pm – 5pm

Monday, August 28th:

Round Top/Carmine ISD…school will start at 10:00 AM. To find out more, visit the school website or listen to KWHI.

Navasota ISD – CANCELED FOR STUDENTS (Monday will remain a workday for teachers.)

The Washington County Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for the new ownership pf Bevers Real Estate scheduled for Monday has been CANCELLED.

Remember: When Flooded, Turn Around, Don’t Drown

Don’t drive or walk into flood waters, save yourself and your family, turn around, don’t drown.