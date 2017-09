The 149th Washington County Fair went out with a bang! Plenty of fun at the carnival, excitement at the rodeo, and dancing all night long at each of the concerts! The KTEX Posse had their fill of fun along with guests spinning our Wagon Wheel of prizes, with proceeds going to victims of Hurricane Harvey in La Grange, Columbus, and other parts of the Brazos Valley. and headliner Dwight Yoakam sparkled on stage closing out the fair on Saturday night!