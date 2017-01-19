Video – Jump Rope for Heart at Brenham Elementary

Students at Brenham Elementary School are jumping rope the next 2 days to raise money for a good cause. They are participating in the annual Jump Rope for Heart competition to raise money for the American Heart Association.

Each student has 60 seconds to see how many jumps they can make. They collected money the past two weeks for family and friends to donate to the Heart Association. Third grader Ethan Salazar even collected donations at the drive through at McDonalds. Ethan ended up raising $221 dollars at the drive through. It is also possible to donate on line. PE instructor Amanda Droddy says that they have raised almost $2000 through on line donations. If you would like to donate, go to heart.org/jump and select the school and sign up.