A big Congratulations to Larry Pietsch of La Grange for winning the Grand Prize of $1000 for Stuff Your Stocking 2016! His name was drawn from Buccaneer Food Store in Brenham, and he also happened to win the $50 gift certificate from Murphey’s Steakhouse in Winchester! Larry put his name in just about every giveaway box in the Brazos Valley, and he was ecstatic to see the KTEX posse bring him an amazing Christmas Present.