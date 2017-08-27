School Closures due to Bad Weather:
- Anderson-Shiro CISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
- Bellville ISD will be closed Monday 8/28 through Wednesday 8/29
- Brenham ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28 and Tuesday 8/29
- St. Paul’s Christian Day School in Brenham closed 8/28
- Methodist Day Care and Development Center in Brenham closed 8/28
- First Baptist Church School closed 8/28 and 8/29
- Grace Lutheran School and Day Care in Brenham closed 8/28 and 8/29
- Christ Lutheran School in Brenham closed Monday 8/28
- The Toy Box Development Center in Brenham closed 8/29
- Brenham Christian Academy closed on Tuesday, August 29
- Bryan ISD Closed Monday 8/28
- Burton ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
- Caldwell ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
- College Station ISD has cancelled for Monday, August 28
- Columbus ISD has cancelled classes all week Monday, Aug. 28 – Friday, Sept. 1
- Dime Box ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
- Fayetteville ISD Closed Monday, August 28th and will start classes on Thursday 8/30
- Giddings ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
- Hempstead ISD has cancelled classes all week Monday, Aug. 28 – Friday, Sept. 1
- Huntsville ISD Schools are CANCELLED for Monday 8/28, Tuesday 8/29 & Wednesday 8/30
- Iola ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
- La Grange ISD will be closed for Monday 8/28 and will start classes on Thursday 8/30
- Navasota ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29
- Round Top-Carmine ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28 and will start classes on Thursday 8/30
- Sealy ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28 and Tuesday 8/29
- Snook ISD will be closed on Monday, August 28
- Waller ISD has cancelled classes all week Monday, Aug. 28 – Friday, Sept. 1
College/University Closures:
- Blinn College closes all campuses Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29
- Sam Houston State University campuses have cancelled classes on Monday 8/28 and Tuesday 8/29
- Texas A&M University has cancelled classes on Monday 8/28 and Tuesday 8/29
- Prairie View A&M University has cancelled classes on Monday 8/28 through – Wednesday 8/30