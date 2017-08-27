School Closures due to Bad Weather

School Closures due to Bad Weather:

  • Anderson-Shiro CISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
  • Bellville ISD will be closed Monday 8/28 through Wednesday 8/29
  • Brenham ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28 and Tuesday 8/29
    • St. Paul’s Christian Day School in Brenham closed 8/28
    • Methodist Day Care and Development Center in Brenham closed 8/28
    • First Baptist Church School closed 8/28 and 8/29
    • Grace Lutheran School and Day Care in Brenham closed 8/28 and 8/29
    • Christ Lutheran School in Brenham closed  Monday 8/28
    • The Toy Box Development Center in Brenham closed 8/29
    • Brenham Christian Academy closed on Tuesday, August 29
  • Bryan ISD Closed Monday 8/28
  • Burton ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
  • Caldwell ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
  • College Station ISD has cancelled for Monday, August 28
  • Columbus ISD has cancelled classes all week Monday, Aug. 28 – Friday, Sept. 1
  • Dime Box ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
  • Fayetteville ISD Closed Monday, August 28th and will start classes on Thursday 8/30
  • Giddings ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
  • Hempstead ISD has cancelled classes all week Monday, Aug. 28 – Friday, Sept. 1
  • Huntsville ISD Schools are CANCELLED for Monday 8/28, Tuesday 8/29 & Wednesday 8/30
  • Iola ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28
  • La Grange ISD will be closed for Monday 8/28 and will start classes on Thursday 8/30
  • Navasota ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29
  • Round Top-Carmine ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28 and will start classes on Thursday 8/30
  • Sealy ISD has cancelled classes for Monday 8/28 and Tuesday 8/29
  • Snook ISD will be closed on Monday, August 28
  • Waller ISD has cancelled classes all week Monday, Aug. 28 – Friday, Sept. 1

 

College/University Closures:

  • Blinn College closes all campuses Monday, Aug. 28 and Tuesday, Aug. 29
  • Sam Houston State University campuses have cancelled classes on Monday 8/28 and Tuesday 8/29
  • Texas A&M University has cancelled classes on Monday 8/28 and Tuesday 8/29
  • Prairie View A&M University has cancelled classes on Monday 8/28 through – Wednesday 8/30

 

Updated: August 28, 2017 — 1:36 pm
KTEX 106.1 © 2014