Office of the Week-The City Of College Station Parks and Recreation (Forestry and Maintenance shop)

The City of College Station Parks and Recreation (Forestry and Maintenance shop)were awarded as this week’s Office of the Week! They were nominated by Richard Ryan one of the employees there to reward themselves for a great job and all the hard work they put into putting up and tearing down the lights for the “Christmas in the Park” event throughout the holiday season! They received free breakfast from Kolache Rolfs in College Station! If you would like to nominate your office for Office of the Week or feel that an office you work with deserves the title, send us an email to KTEX.com