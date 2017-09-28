Office of the Week – Brazos County Expo

The Brazos County Expo in Bryan was awarded as this week’s Office of the Week! They were nominated because of all the hard work they put into hosting events like the Brazos Valley Fair and Rodeo, the All-Aggie Alumni Rodeo, Taste of Aggieland, Fall Bridal show, and the list goes on! They received free breakfast from Kolache Rolf’s in College Station. If you would like to nominate your office for Office of the Week or feel that an office you work with deserves the title, send us an email to KTEX.com