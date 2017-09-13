Office of the Week – 3-C Valve & Equipment

3-C Valve & Equipment in College Station was awarded as this week’s Office of the Week! They were nominated by Colton Smith, who works there with his high school buddy and his dog that greets everyone that comes in with her tennis ball, and are some Texas country music loving, hardworking, young, driven men trying to make a difference for their families! They received free breakfast from Kolache Rolf’s in College Station. If you would like to nominate your office for Office of the Week or feel that an office you work with deserves the title, send us an email to KTEX.com