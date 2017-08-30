Hurricane Harvey Relief

Here are some ways and places you can help with donations for the relief effort due to Hurricane Harvey:

– Fayetteville: Wed. 8/30 ONLY from 10a-6p at the Square – Donations of non-perishable food items, gently used closthing, etc. being accepted, and then distributed to the La Grange area.

– Washington County : Multiple locations collecting goods. PLEASE LABEL everything that you donate, to save the people who unload precious time and effort. Please tie together all shoes so they don’t get separated. Do not overpack large boxes. Consider that it will be individual people unloading trucks on the other end. Soft goods are fine in trash bags, but be sure to label them. (Put a tag on bags, or write on tape stuck onto bags.) Items such as: toiletries, bottled water, towels, trash bags, soap, blankets, diapers, unscented baby wipes, formula, non-perishable food items, etc.

Brenham: Alton Elementary School – 1210 S. Market St. Tues – Thur 8a-2p and 4-6p, Fri 8a-2p CK Designs & Boutique – S. Day St., Brenham Tres Chic – 201 E. Main St., Brenham Independence Coffee – 2805 Hwy. 290 West, Brenham Brenham Chrysler Jeep Dodge – 1880 Hwy 290 W, 7am-7pm Washington County Tractor – 1889 Hwy. 290 E, Brenham, 8am-5:30pm Blue Bell Creameries Visitor Center, M-F, 8am-5pm Puppy Dawgs and Cat Tails for pet supplies – 321 S. Baylor St., Wed – Sat 10am-5pm “Storm Relief” fund already set up at our local community banks: Bank of Brenham, Brenham National Bank and Citizens State Bank Brenham Walmart Parking Lot Sunday 9/3 1-4p – The Washington County Girl Scouts will be holding a community wide donation drive for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. The items donated are scheduled to be taken to flood victims in the Houston area as well as La Grange and Rosenburg. Many people want to volunteer their time, and here is where to register:

http://faithmission.us/volunteer/online-form-volunteer/

Somerville: Rockin’ Mc Rustic – 17223 SH 36 S



– Giddings:

The Lee County Youth Center is serving as the official Red Cross Shelter for Giddings. The Fayette County shelter is full and will send people that way. So far the community has been very responsive in helping.

The Red Cross Shelter phone number is 979-542-4100. They can answer your questions about the needs of the evacuees. The community is providing food, water and other supplies as they receive requests.

– Bryan/College Station:

Aggieland Outfitters, 303 University Dr. East starting Wed. 8/30 10a – They will be collecting bottled water and nonperishable food, and also have BTHO HARVEY shirts for sale for $12 with the proceeds going to the Red Cross

The Ranch Harley-Davidson, 4101 Texas 6 South – Will be delivering water and other items on trucks later this week, items requested are diapers, baby formula, baby wipes, nonperishable food, clothing, and toiletries

Salvation Army Bryan/College Station – the organization has been taking food to the Red Cross Shelter at Central Baptist Church. The Army’s Sister city is Port Arthur, and if citizens are evacuated from that area, they will be working hard at the Salvation Army. Monetary donations are preferred by going online to www.helpsalvationarmy.org, or text STORM to 51555

Downtown Bryan 1st Friday 9/1 – As part of Downtown Bryan’s monthly First Firday event, they will accept donations in the form of cash, check or credit cards at the Queen Theater to assist La Grange with everything from replacing school supplies, shoes and clothing for children who have lost their homes, to downtown businesses who need assistance with cleanup. The Downtown Bryan Assocation will coordinate directly with the city of La Grange to insure that 100 percent of the donations reach those in need.

Grand Station Entertainment – 2400 Earl Rudder Freeway S: Grand Station is partnering with Little Guy Movers and accepting donations all week. The truck will leave later in the week, and if needed, multiple trucks will go.

Websites for Monetary Donations:

American Red Cross



Salvation Army

Houston Food Bank

Central Texas Food Bank

San Antonio Food Bank

United Way

Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund