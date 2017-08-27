GRIMES COUNTY – Road Closures and Weather Information

Grimes County Update

11 a.m. Sun.

Grimes County Deputies and Navasota Firefighters conducted a successful water rescue on County Road 323 at Beason Creek late Saturday night. A vehicle was washed off of the road due to flooding, but everyone was rescued safely.

Navasota ISD will not have classes on Monday.

The Red Cross has opened a small shelter at the Plantersville Volunteer Fire Department located at 15985 FM 1774 in Plantersville. Grimes County residents affected by flooding are welcome to visit the shelter.

***BE ADVISED THAT FM 1774 SOUTH OF MILLCREEK RD IN CITY OF TODD MISSION TO WALLER COUNTY LINE HAS BEEN CLOSED BY TX DOT DUE SIGNIFICANT FLOODING AND MORE HEAVY RAIN IS EXPECTED.**

Grimes County Road Closures:

FM 2 west of 362

FM 1227 at race track

FM 1774 south of 105

(and possibly on Waller County side coming north)

Hwy 105 at CR 311

Hwy 6 at Beason and Grassy Creek

(water over road – not closed by TxDot YET but use EXTREME caution)

FM 362

FM 244 at Gibbons Creek

CR 123 east of Iola

CR 206 between CR 206A and CR 313

CR 314

CR 309/313 intersection north of FM 2445

CR 323 at Beason Creek

CR 324 between Hwy 6 and FM 2

CR 420

CR 412 at Hwy 105 bridge

Spur 234

Spur 515 at Business 6

Renfaire Drive

Lonestar south of Pappas

Lonestar at Megan Road

Millcreek Drive North

FLOOD ADVISORY – Information has been recently received by the Grimes County Sheriff’s Office that reservoir flood gates from the Texas Muncipal Power Agency (TMPA) are being opened to release water due to flooding. This will likely cause water to go over the roadway on FM 244 (South of SH 30) at Gibbons Creek within the next couple of hours resulting in road closure.