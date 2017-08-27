AUSTIN COUNTY- Road Closures and Weather Information

Austin County Update

(11 a.m. Sun.)

The Austin County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the Bleiblerville area Saturday evening. No one was reported injured, but there is visible damage to structures in the Bleiblerville area.

Bellville ISD will not hold classes on Monday or Tuesday of this week.

The Austin County Sheriff’s Department reports that they expect the Brazos River, San Bernard River and Mill Creek to leave their banks and flood low lying areas of Austin County in the next 48 hours. The San Bernard River is already flooding areas near Wallis.

Road Closures in Austin County:

FM 106, FM 389, FM 2429 and FM 2754

Waak and Hoff Roads, and Kiesenweeter and Koehn Roads

Beckendorf Road between FM 3013 and Carriage Lane

In Sealy: West Front Street behind Jack in the Box, Columbus Road,

Meyer, Peschel and Woods Roads are all closed